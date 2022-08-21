(WOWK) — Loud, intense thunderstorms moved over the WOWK-TV viewing area once again, some even before sunrise Sunday, leaving too much rain in some areas. Parts of Boone, Lincoln and Logan saw as much as 4 inches of rain by mid morning.

VIPIR Estimates of rainfall early Sunday in the flood warned areas of southern West Virginia

Other parts of the area received as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain as storms flowed repetitively over the same areas.

Broader view of 6 hour estimate of rain from 3:49 a.m. to 9:49 a.m. Sunday

Some towns included in the flash flood area include Madison, Danville and Chapmanville. The initial flash flood warning goes until 1 p.m. Sunday but could be extended based on conditions.

Remember, never drive into an area where water covers the road. It only takes a few inches to sweep a person off their feet and 6 to 12 inches to move a vehicle.

From: NWS

