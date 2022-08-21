(WOWK) — Loud, intense thunderstorms moved over the WOWK-TV viewing area once again, some even before sunrise Sunday, leaving too much rain in some areas. Parts of Boone, Lincoln and Logan saw as much as 4 inches of rain by mid morning.
Other parts of the area received as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain as storms flowed repetitively over the same areas.
Some towns included in the flash flood area include Madison, Danville and Chapmanville. The initial flash flood warning goes until 1 p.m. Sunday but could be extended based on conditions.
Remember, never drive into an area where water covers the road. It only takes a few inches to sweep a person off their feet and 6 to 12 inches to move a vehicle.
