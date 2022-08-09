(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Doppler rainfall estimates for Jackson and Gallia Counties through 5:55 p.m. Tuesday

There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning Wednesday until late that night.

Flood watches until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the green counties

It’s imperative that over the next few days that residents heed any warnings and avoid driving into water covered roadways. It only takes a few inches of water to move people or vehicles.

Be sure to use common sense, be weather aware and have a plan if you encounter flooding. Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking the link directly below.