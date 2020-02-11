Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Continued heavy rain on the way for the WOWK viewing area means there could be flash flooding in particular on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The ground is already saturated and there have already been flood issues on the Mud River in Lincoln and Cabell counties as well as high water along some of the creeks in Wayne County. There have been reports of water over Mud River road in areas between Milton and Hamlin and the river remains above the flood stage in Hamlin, West Virginia as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mud River at Hamlin, WV hydrograph from National Weather Service Charleston, WV as of 4:35 p.m. Feb 11, 2020

Any new rain is expected to turn instantly into runoff with the ground filled with water to capacity. New rounds of rain are in the Stormtracker 13 forecast for Wednesday afternoon and again closer to midnight and the hours before sunrise Thursday morning. More than an inch of new rain could continue to fill streams and creeks through that time.

Predictor model output of new rainfall Wednesday into Thursday.

The full flash flood watch can be found here but remember that a watch means that the conditions are right for flash flooding to take place. A warning would mean flash flooding is taking place. You should avoid any area where water covers the road and if water starts to rise rapidly where you are, seek higher ground immediately.

The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists say the best time any of us could see flash flooding will be from about 10 p.m. Wednesday until at least 10 a.m. Thursday due to the lag in water runoff.

Stay on top of flash flood issues with us at wowktv.com/weather and look for more updates here.