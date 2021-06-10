Flash flooding hits multiple areas hard Thursday evening

(WOWK) — Flash flooding has hit several areas of the WOWK-TV viewing area hard on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Flooding in downtown Ripley, WV Photo used by permission : Missy Morris via Facebook

The Jackson County, WV/Ripley area was hit yet again with heavy rain of more than three inches of rain in less than three hours, causing flooding in downtown Ripley.

The area from Salt Rock in Cabell County to West Hamlin and Hamlin in Lincoln County also suffered flash flooding with water over roads thanks to 3.9 to 4.7 inches of rain in the afternoon and early evening.

Flooding in West Hamlin from our Lane Ball

Another area that saw immense rainfall was the East Bank to Mammoth area of Kanawha County where an estimated 5 inches of rain fell in just a few hours.

Flooding also was taking place in northern Nicholas and parts of Clay counties.

The rain is tapering off but the runoff can continue for several hours. Monitor the VIPIR Real Time Radar here:

Remember the main loss of life in flash flooding is people driving into high water.