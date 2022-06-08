(WOWK) — The severe weather risk has shifted from tornadoes and hail to a flash flood situation in areas along I-79 between Charleston and Flatwoods. The warnings are set to expire at 4 a.m. in this area Thursday morning.

VIPIR Rainfall estimates for Wednesday evening

VIPIR Real Time Radar indicated that 2 to 3 inches of rain had fallen in the warned area after repetitive showers and storms over the region Wednesday evening.

Never attempt to drive into an area where water covers the road.

