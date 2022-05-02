FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK) – A manhunt is underway right now in Flatwoods, Kentucky after a Flatwoods police officer was shot early Monday morning.

According to Trooper Goodall with Kentucky State Police, the Flatwoods officer was responding to a suspicious person call in the area of Walnut Street. Upon making contact with the suspect, the suspect allegedly shot the officer. No word on the officer’s condition at this time.

Trooper Goodall says KSP is in charge of the investigation, but many law enforcement agencies have joined the search for the suspect.

Russell schools will be closed today, according to school officials.