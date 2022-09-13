(WOWK) — Nature keeps unveiling plot twists and this new chapter of weather-to-come involves a long string of dry and warmer than normal days. In fact, the next chance models show any rain showers in the region comes along on late Monday into early Tuesday. That’s a very small chance on the far northern side of the region as shown on the model output below.

Predictor model output for early September 20, 2022

The normal high for Charleston and Huntington is 81 degrees. As shown in the 7 day forecast below, you can see how the highs jump well above normal.

Dry air is in place thanks to a pattern that reveals itself Thursday and sticks around for days on end with a large area of high pressure

The initial seasonal outlook from the Climate Prediction Center called for a higher than average chance of warmer than normal temperatures.

The outlook for fall also called for a high than average chance it will be drier than normal. After a very wet start to September, this long stretch of dry days may give the outlook a chance of coming to fruition.

The projected rainfall over the next 10 days shows only the most modest amounts possible in the northern counties of the WOWK-TV viewing area.

GFS Predictor model output for rain through Friday September 23, 2022

Have your sunglasses ready for the rest of the week and most of next week and be prepared for lots of outdoor time with no interference from rain. You may need to find a cool spot in the shade until we start to see more pattern changes but this dry and warm pattern is the main feature of the short to medium range models.

Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.