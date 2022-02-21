(WOWK) — Just as quickly as things dried out, heavy rain and the risk of flooding returns to our area once again Tuesday. Flood watches have been posted for most of the area through Wednesday morning.

Flood watches for Tuesday

As of Monday night there was a “low” chance of excessive rain in the region shown below, but given high river levels and wet soil, the risk of flooding is a real thing for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Tuesday

Current weather models show that there could be even more than 3 inches of rain in some areas. Models do change and they are considered just one data point of guidance, but even 2 inches of rain could cause localized flooding.

Predictor rainfall estimates through Wednesday morning

Rivers like the Ohio River just had a chance to crest and start dropping the water levels, but the additional rainfall is already showing up in hydrographs of the anticipated river levels like the one below for the Huntington river gauge.

Anticipated river levels at Huntington via NWS.

Strong wind gusts are also expected for Tuesday afternoon. Look for some gusts out of the south at or above 30 mph. This means watch out if you drive a high profile vehicle and we cannot rule out some spotty power outages.

Predictor wind gust model output

Despite the rain the temperatures will jump significantly once again on Tuesday, but don’t get too used to the feel of spring-like conditions. More cold air is coming.

Predictor model temperature output for Tuesday

By Sunday the afternoon high is not expected to make it out of the low to mid 30s and lows should fall back down around 20 degrees Sunday night.

Predictor model temperature output for Sunday

Winter is clearly not done with a look beyond this week into next showing a big chance of below normal temperatures for next Tuesday through Monday March 7th.

Temperature outlook for March 1 through March 7, 2022

There is a chance of some freezing rain in our northern counties on Thursday morning and there is a chance of snow for Sunday on some weather models, so be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast. There could be another chance of flood watches and warnings on Thursday and Friday.

