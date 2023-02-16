(WOWK) — Multiple flood warnings have been issued for the region as a result of too much rain on Thursday.

Rainfall estimates for 24 hours from 8:35 p.m. Wednesday through 8:35 p.m. Thursday

General flood warnings have been extended multiple times for low lying areas, small streams and creeks and poor draining urban areas. The latest extension takes many areas until 1:30 a.m. Friday with Flood Warnings.

Areal Flood Warnings as of 10:40 p.m. Thursday

New Flood Warnings have been issued for the Coal River in Kanawha County which is expected to rise and then crest later on Friday afternoon or early evening after reaching minor flood stage.

Flood warning for the Coal River

Flood hydrograph for the Coal River at Tornado, WV – From NWS Charleston, WV

Other streams and creeks have risen sharply on the day such as Hurricane Creek in Putnam County which showed signs of starting to fall late Thursday night.

Hurricane Creek hydrograph near Hurricane from NWS Charleston, WV

Wayne County saw significant flooding on the day and the hydrograph shows why with just one location sampled below on Twelvepole Creek at Wayne which jumped from 5 feet to 20 feet. It has not shown signs of cresting as of 11 p.m. Thursday but the rate of climb had slowed down substantially.

Remember to never drive into an area where water covers the road. Turn around don’t drown.