(WOWK) — The latest flood watch for the area will be allowed to expire late Sunday but with more rain on the horizon there could be a need for a new one either late Monday or some time early Tuesday.

The ground is saturated in many areas from rain the past several days as seen in the 5 day totals above.

More rain is expected along with some strong downpours as a cold front drops in across the area Tuesday and Wednesday. See the image below for expected rainfall amounts.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Wednesday morning

Obviously there could be more flooding with those kinds of rain showers in the forecast. We will keep you advised.

After the front passes on Wednesday the air will dry out as a process on Thursday and some incredibly cooler temperatures. See the slideshow below for some highlights

