(WOWK) — Flood watches have been posted for the 13 News viewing area. Multiple rounds of rain are expected and that could cause localized flooding issues between late Thursday and Saturday afternoon.

Flood watches as of late Thursday night that run until Saturday afternoon

Rainfall will come in multiple rounds from late Thursday until a final push of heavy rain early Saturday. Rain can be heaviest from about the Huntington-Charleston area (I-64) to the north. Models are calling for 2-3 inches of rainfall but there could be more in spots which could lead to localized flooding issues.

Predictor model output for rainfall through the weekend

Once the rain stops on Saturday, the wind takes over as the primary concern with gusts easily up to 40 mph Saturday afternoon.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Saturday afternoon in mph.

One thing is clear: you don’t want to try to drive into areas where water covers the road if flooding does occur. The majority of weather related deaths in our region is related to flooding and most of those incidents happen in vehicles.

