(WOWK) — As of late Friday night, rainfall was moving from the eastern side of West Virginia toward the western side as well as toward Ohio and Kentucky.

Flood watches are in effect for the chance of too much rain and localized flooding in the dark green shaded counties below.

Flood watches as of late Friday night

Projected heavier rainfall amounts have shifted somewhat east as of late afternoon and early evening model guidance. Below is one such model showing that the higher amounts may fall east of Charleston. There could be more flood watches added to more counties as the storm evolves.

Late afternoon/early evening Predictor model output of projected rainfall through Monday

Wind advisories are also out until mid to late morning Saturday for the high peaks in the mountain counties of West Virginia as seen below.

Wind advisories as of late Friday night

The gusts could reach 40 miles per hour at some higher mountain top locations until Saturday afternoon. Most of the WOWK-TV region will anticipate gusts above 20 mph and as high as 30 mph. Below is a sample of model guidance for early Saturday morning.

Predictor model guidance for wind gusts as of 7:10 a.m. Saturday

