(WOWK) — New flood watches have been issued for parts of the WOWK-TV viewing area through the end of Monday which is Labor Day.

More of the region could be added if the anticipated rainfall shifts one way or the other.

The flood watch was issued based on projected rainfall and the fact that the soil from Huntington to the west has received more rain the past several days than areas to the east.

24 hour rainfall estimated from 1pm Saturday through 1pm Sunday

More heavy rain is expected, especially during Monday. Models differ on exact placement but the model shown below is a general idea of the kind of rain the models predict – with some areas set to see more than 2 inches of rain between Sunday and Tuesday.

American GFS Predictor model output of rain through Tuesday night

Stay ahead of watches and receive warnings if they area issued for your area by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.