Flooded house? Cleanup do’s and don’ts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –Unfortunately many homes experienced floodwaters inside their homes. There are some important steps you should take if this happened to you.

“Look around for loose power lines or damaged gas lines. Anything like foundation cracks or loose damage,” said Erica Mani, the Regional Chief Executive of the American Red Cross.

After flood waters get into a house they cannot only cause cosmetic damage but also hidden damage within the walls.

“If water is up near, or at, or above an electrical outlet then you know it’s into the wiring. and water can conduct electricity, so electricity needs to be shut off,” said Lt. Chris Collins with the Saint Albans Fire Marshal.

Turning the electricity off is crucial for safety.

“One of the big things people can do it be familiar where their electrical panel is,” said Collins.

After assessing the visual damage to your home, you should be wary of items that water might have seeped into. If any contaminated floodwaters reach food or beverage items, the Red Cross says when in doubt throw it out.

“It is better to air on the side of throwing out something rather than having contaminated or moldy materials in your home,” said Mani.

Washing items that can be cleaned with bleach helps in destroying bacteria and chemicals which can be found in floodwater.

To help out the clean-up efforts the mayor of Charleston has set up events around the city to give out cleaning supplies.

“As it recedes we want to make sure the west side community knows we are going to be here. The water is going down, but the real work is just starting,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin.