Flooding and wild weather strike the region

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – An estimated three to four inches of rain pounded the northeastern corner of Kentucky Monday while lesser amounts sparked flood water issues in sections of West Virginia and Ohio as well.

Many warnings for flooding have been issued by the National Weather Service thanks to the rains which started early Monday and in a few areas, had yet to stop as of late Monday night.

12 Hour Estimate of rainfall from 10am until 10pm

The Little Sandy river and surrounding basin have seen an estimated three inches or more of rain based on returns from the Stormtracker 13 VIPIR real time radar. The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for that location through at least Tuesday morning with the latest indications showing a forecasted flood crest almost three feet above the flood stage. Area roads are known to flood at these levels. Meteorologists remind you to never drive into areas where water covers the road.

Forecast river levels from NWS Charleston, WV for the Little Sandy River at Grayson, peaking at approximately 23.9 feet of water at around 9.a.m.



Flooding issues have been reported by either NWS or emergency officials in the following areas:

Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County

Mud River Road area in Lincoln County around Hamlin

Hurricane Creek in Putnam County (from a WOWK viewer)

Griffithsville near the Duval Elem school

Parchment Creek in Jackson County, WV

Crooked Creek/Jericho Road area in Mason County, WV

Indian Guyan Creek in Gallia County, OH

Barren Creek in Gallia County near Bidwell, OH

Rocky Fork near Leon, WV in Mason County

Forest Run and Kerr Run in Meigs County, OH

Fourmile Creek near Branchland, WV in Lincoln County

U.S. 52 between Sciotoville and New Boston in Scioto County with reduced lanes due to high water

Cabin Creek Road and other spots in Lewis County, KY

The rain is expected to taper off between midnight and 6 a.m. but the runoff can continue for several hours. While no issues are forecasted on the Ohio River, hydrologists will have time to recalculate the runoff and look at the river gauges before the largest rivers would react.

Many other areas can easily see flooding and of course at night it’s very hard to see the water so extreme caution is advised if you must travel. The Stormtracker meteorologists along with National Weather Service and emergency managers remind you to “turn around don’t drown” if you see water over the roads.

This line of repetitive storms is part of a very large system that extends well into the Gulf of Mexico which is where the rich moisture for flooding rains is coming from. Several people reported lightning which was also detected on the Stormtracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar

This system has caused multiple tornadoes in places in Mississippi and Alabama as well as strong thunderstorms in eastern Tennessee and snow across central Illinois, Indiana and parts of Ohio into Pennsylvania.