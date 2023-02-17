(WOWK) — Flood warnings are in effect until Saturday for several area rivers through Saturday. Smaller streams and creeks are draining into the larger rivers which are running high to being in flood stage across much of the 13 News viewing area. Those rivers will eventually drain into the Ohio River but at this hour there are no Ohio River warnings.

The following are warnings for various rivers from the National Weather Service.

Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tug Fork River At Williamson. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 29.5 feet, The railroad yard in Williamson is affected. Route 612 near Turkey Creek in South Williamson floods. Also, low areas next to the river outside the flood walls of Williamson West Virginia and South Williamson Kentucky are flooded. * WHERE...Guyandotte River At Branchland. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Payton Branch, Nine Mile Creek, Four Mile Creek and Hamilton Creek Roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 29.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 30.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.0 feet on 02/26/1929. WHERE...Coal River At Tornado. * WHEN...Until late Friday night/Early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Smith Creek Road and Ferrell Road become impassable from backwater approximately 1 to 2 miles from the bridge. Sections of Coal River Road upstream from Tornado bridge are flooded. The river banks overflow near the river gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM EST Friday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Friday was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 11.4 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.4 feet on 02/17/2003. WHERE... Symmes Creek in a portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM EST unless extended. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Symmes Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 725 PM EST, the automated gauge on Symmes Creek at Aid indicated the creek had crested and was slowly falling. The creek will continue to fall to within its banks overnight. - At stages of 19 feet, fields and low areas along Symmes Creek flood. Sections of State Route 378 begin to flood in the Linnville area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Waterloo and Aid. WHERE...VARIOUS STREAMS AND CREEKS IN Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence. In southeast Ohio, Lawrence. In West Virginia, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Roane and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EST Saturday unless extended. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 822 PM EST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. There continue to be reports of flooded roads, particularly in the more rural locations. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Grayson, Madison, Louisa, Hurricane, Olive Hill, Wayne, Hamlin, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Blaine, and Cannonsburg.

Stay on top of the latest flood advisories by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it by clicking on the link directly below.