UPDATE 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night: Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until at least 1:15 a.m. Thursday for parts of Floyd and Pike counties which have already been hit hard this week with flooding.

(WOWK) — Half way through the work week and heavy rain is once again set to move into the region. The southern coalfields of Kentucky and West Virginia have already been hard hit by flooding. On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, heavy rain could happen again before the weather pattern changes late Friday. A map of rain the previous three days shows several places in southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia have already had more than 6 inches of rain.

Three day rain totals Monday – Wednesday

With more rounds of rain in store for Wednesday night and Thursday and Friday as well, the region could easily pick up another 2 to 3 inches of rain based on current weather models.

Predictor weather model output for rain Wed-Saturday.

Flood watches remain in effect until at least 8 a.m. Friday for most of the 13 News viewing area.

The pattern does change somewhat by Saturday with drier air expected to move in from the north. Clouds will linger but the chance for rain does not pick back up until late Sunday and even then it doesn’t look to be as heavy as the kinds of torrential rains the region has experienced.

Predictor model output for Saturday shows a changed weather pattern.

