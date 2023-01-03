(WOWK) — Heavy rain through much of the day prompted flood advisories and caused streams, creeks and even some smaller rivers to jump out of their banks. You can catch the current status of advisories right here.

The Shade River near Chester, Ohio jumped out of its banks rapidly as Tuesday unfolded. There were several areas where water covered local roads in Meigs County as well as Athens County with other reports scattered about parts of Ohio and a few locations even in Kentucky.

River levels of the Shade River in Meigs County, Ohio. From December 31 through January 3.

Over a 12 hour period, more than 2.5 inches of rain is estimated to have falling in many of these areas, which was too much for the waterways to contain.

12 hour rain estimate from 5:05 a.m. to 5:05 p.m.

Areal flood advisories were issued for most of southeast Ohio and a part of northeast Kentucky with the original expiration time set for 7:45 p.m.

Flood advisories issues Tuesday

Local storm reports added to the warning map illustrates areas that had the largest number of flooding reports. The circles on the map below are located where official reports of flooding have been logged.

More rain is in the forecast for early Wednesday through mid day so stay tuned for any new possible new alerts if too much rain falls. Currently it appears it should be an inch or less so we will monitor the situation closely for you.

Projected rainfall 7 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday

