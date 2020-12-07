Florida boy runs mile in honor of CPD fallen officer

Twelve-year-old boy from Florida runs one mile in honor of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson. | Photo Courtesy: Running 4 Heroes Inc.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A central Florida boy paid tribute to fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson by running one mile tonight.

12-year-old Zechariah is the founder of Running 4 Heroes Inc., a non-profit organization that seeks to raise money for first responders injured in the line of duty and pay tribute to our fallen heroes nationwide.

Funeral services for Officer Johnson will take place Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Services will start at noon.

