Flying for Thanksgiving? Here’s what the TSA says you need to know

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The Transoprtation Security Authority is sharing steps to help travelers preparing to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday know what to expect when they get to a TSA security checkpoint at the airport.

The TSA says their list is to help those who haven’t traveled in several months know what they need to do in advance to be prepared for their flight.

Tip #1: What to expect

The TSA’s “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign has implemented changes to the security screaning process to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The goal is to reduce potential cross-contamination in security checkpoints.

TSA officers are wearing masks and gloves at the checkpoint. They may also wear eye protection or clear face shields.

Passengers are also wearing masks, and will be asked to momentarily remove it long enough to verify their identity. The TSA also recommends packing an extra mask or two for the trip.

The TSA is allowing passengers to bring one liquid hand sanitizer container. The container can be no larger than 12 ounces per passenger, and passengers should be prepared to remove it from their carry-on for a special screening.

TSA officers and the travelers in the checkpoint line are to social distance.

The TSA will now verify IDs without physical contact between the traveler and TSA officer.

The TSA has installed acrylic shielding at various locations throughout checkpoints.

Cleaning and disinfecting has been increased for frequently touched surfaces and screening equiptment.

TSA officers will change gloves after each pat-down and at any passenger’s request.

Tip 2: Enroll in TSA PreCheck® now to expedite screening and reduce touchpoints.

The TSA says those enrolled in TSA PreCheck® do not have to remove items such as shoes, belts, lightweight jackets, electronics or their bag of travel-size liquids and gels. Officials say the process is convenient and will reduce touchpoints since those items will not have to be removed. The TSA says the application process is simple and those who do so in early November are likely to be eligible for the program by Thanksgiving.

Tip 3: What foods can you fly with?

Passengers traveling with a dish for the Thanksgiving meal will need to take special steps to bring the food through security checkpoints.

The TSA recommends passengers remove the food from their carry-on and place it in a bin during screening because food items can trigger a security alarm. They say to place it in a clear plastic bag, and then place that bag in the bin to avoid cross-contamination.

The TSA also reminds passengers some foods cannot be transported via carry-on luggage. The TSA says to simplify the rule, “If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, pack it in a checked bag.” The items that should go in a checked bag include foods such as gravy, cranberry sauce and wine in quantities larger than 100 ml or 3.4 fluid ounces. They say foods such as cakes, pies and casseroles can travel in carry-on luggage.

Tip 4: Use the free myTSA app.

The TSA says its free myTSA app is a source for last-minute travel questions, providing airline passengers with 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information. The app is designed to help passengers prepare for security checks and includes a searchable “Can I Bring” database. The app will also keep passengers up-to-date on any flight delays.

Tip 5: TSA can answer last minute questions on Twitter.

Anyone with last minute questions can send them to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger. The TSA also posts helpful travel tips regularly on @TSA on Twitter.

