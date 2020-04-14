Food trucks coming to rest areas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Right now, truck drivers are having to leave the interstate to go looking for something to eat.

With many towns in West Virginia being on the smaller side, traveling through, with these size of trucks, can be difficult.

To make food more easily accessible to truck drivers, and to help small restaurant owners, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has developed a plan to bring food trucks to rest areas.

According to WVDOH, this is still a new idea and they’re trying to get their ducks in a row.

As of right now, two food trucks will be allowed at each rest area site.

Jake Bumgarner with WVDOH said in a statement to 13 news:

“Federal Highway Administration recognized that America’s commercial truck drivers are working day and night during this pandemic to ensure critical relief supplies are being delivered to our communities and wanted to make sure they had access to food services while on the job. We are following the FHWA’s lead in supporting commercial truck drivers as they transport critical supplies across America.

Restaurant owners can apply for a food truck spot on WVDOT’s website at https://transportation.wv.gov/Pages/covid-19.aspx

If they meet the requirements on the application, they will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.