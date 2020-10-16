Former Cabell Midland football star JJ Roberts wins Underwood Award

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Former Cabell Midland football star JJ Roberts can do just about everything on the football field. For the knights, he was a standout Quarterback, and now as a freshman at Wake Forest, he is making an impact as a Defensive Back. The Hurricane resident will now add another impressive award to his already stacked trophy case.

The 2019 West Virginia Gatorade player of the year has now won the Underwood Award.

The award is given to the top high school football player in Cabell County.

As the Knights starting Quarterback last year, he led Midland to a 13-1 record and state championships berth. He ran for more than 1,400 yards and had 27 total touchdowns.

You can see Roberts and Wake Forest return to action on Saturday afternoon, as the Demon Deacons host Virginia at 4.

