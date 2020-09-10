Former Herd Long Snapper Matt Beardall continues to pursue NFL dream

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – COVID-19 has changed the way NFL teams construct their roster and evaluate talent. The virus eliminated rookie and mini camp, the Hall of Fame game in Canton, and the entire preseason. Undrafted free agents, like former Marshall Long Snapper Matt Beardall is not giving up on his dream to play pro football despite the new challenges the virus has presented.

With no NFL teams to work out in front of Matt Beardall is now left to play the waiting game, and the Florida native knows it won’t be easy.

“I was pretty disappointed, it gives teams film if your able to get reps in those 4 games and everyone in the league sees those reps so if a guy goes down in the season they can say alright this guys is taking reps he’s a cheaper option than a 8 year vet, also a free agent we can pick this guy up as he as shown he has done it before and I just don’t the film right now and that’s where a 8 year veteran, 5 year veteran, 2 year veteran have more of an advantage than I do, Beardall said.”

Despite the disadvantage, the Marshall grad is hungry to prove his worth to an NFL franchise.

“Just stay in shape and stay ready, so it was the end of April and were still kind of in the same spot here teams have signed guys here and there and its probably two or three teams have only picked up snappers.”

He is not sure what his opportunity will look like but he will be prepared.

“It’s almost like you’re the guy if something happens they have plans in place if there guy goes down, but its really all about their guy going down.”

And with Marshall’s season underway, Beardall says he is already thinking about his former days in a Herd uniform.

“I miss being around the guys the most honestly, I love practice and stuff but honestly but more being around the people, being around the coaches, that’s exactly what I miss.”

“He loved being out here with his teammates and he was not your typical specialist I would say, you know he was a guy that was certainly like to hang out with offence, defense players, he was liked among the whole team, Greg Adkins said.”

And if the NFL does not work out the XFL is another option should it return

No not ruling that out once so ever, I just want to play football somewhere and live the dream.

We wish Matt the best of luck as he looks to latch on to a roster, the NFL season kicks off tomorrow night as Chiefs host the Texans.

