CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Marshall Head Football Coach, Bob Pruett was honored this afternoon, but not for football.

Pruett was named an honorary member of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on Thursday. He received the honor for his leadership, support and dedication to the department for the past 5 years. In addition to volunteering his time by providing leadership lectures and support to multiple institutions throughout the state.

When we spoke with him today, he simply says he does this because it’s the right thing to do. “You know, they have to be able to learn and realize, you have to take charge of your life and change it and that’s why I try to encourage them. And I want to try to help the police officers. They got a hard job, it’s an honor what they do,” said Pruett.

Coach Pruett is Marshall University’s all-time winningest football coach.