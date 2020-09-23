Former Marshall Head Basketball coach Billy Donovan to become next Bulls coach

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Long time marshall Basketball fans remember this guy. Former Herd Head Coach Billy Donovan is on the move again. After spending 5 years in Oklahoma City with the Thunder — Donovan has found a new home, this time it’s in the Windy City.

Sweet home Chicago, now becomes the new home of Donovan who has agreed to terms to become the next head coach of the Bulls.

Donovan led the Thunder to the playoffs in all 5 seasons, and then mutually parted ways with OKC on September 8th.

Before getting to coach in the NBA he spent two seasons as Marshall’s head coach in the mid-1990s and then won back-to-back NCAA titles as the head coach of Florida in 2006 and 2007.

Donovon was also an assistant coach at Kentucky from 1989 to 1994. It should be fun to see how he goes about trying to turn the Bulls around.

