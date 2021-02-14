Former Marshall RB Brenden Knox preps for Pro Day & life in NFL

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Brenden Knox has always wanted to be in the NFL, and he’s excited to have the chance to show off his skills to the pros.

“I was pretty ecstatic. You know when you are a kid, you kind of have this picture in your head of you know going there being able to compete. That’s obviously not the case this year, so that’s a bummer, but having that invitation and still being selected you know is a great feeling, Knox said.”

The combine won’t be held this year because of COVID, but the 2019 Conference USA MVP isn’t letting up.

“It’s a little bit more different because you are not training for a season, you are training for a handful of different drills.”

Knox currently works out 6 days a week in his hometown of Columbus.

“Each and every week it is really a grind, but you know just getting closer and closer to that endpoint.”

And the bruising Tailback has a message to all 32 NFL teams.

“You’re just really getting a dog, I mean whoever ends picking me up you are getting someone that puts their heart on the line, you’re getting someone that really goes hard.”

With a possible NFL career ahead, Marshall is now in Knox’s rear view mirror, but number 20 says he’ll never forget his time with the Herd.

“The 75 game beating la tech moments like that. Going down there to FAU handling business down there.”

Knox is expected to be picked in the mid to late rounds.

