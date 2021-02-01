Severe Weather Bar

Former Marshall Running Back Brenden Knox receives NFL Combine invite

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It has always been a dream of former Marshall Running Back Brenden Knox to play in the NFL.

His journey to one day playing on Sundays is now one step closer, as Knox will have plenty of eyes on him in the near future.

Knox was invited to the NFL Combine but it is not the combine we are all used to seeing.

The traditional combine was canceled due to the pandemic.

All workouts and Pro-Days will now be done on college campuses across the country.

Knox was the bell cow in the backfield for the Herd. Rushing for 22 Touchdowns and had more than 2,600 yards on the ground during his Marshall career.

The Columbus Ohio native also won the C-USA MVP in 2019. We wish Brenden the best of luck with the entire draft process.

