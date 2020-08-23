Former Marshall Softball All-American Morgan Zerkle back playing pro softball

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Milton’s Morgan Zerkle is one of the best players in Marshall Softball history. After her time with the Herd, she went to play professionally for three years, but COVID-19 got in the way of her starting her fourth year in the National Pro Fastpitch league. However, even with the pandemic, the former Herd All-American has found another way to continue to keep playing at the highest level.

Morgan Zerkle has been itching to get back on the softball field, and soon she will. The former Team USA standout recently signed a deal with Athletes Unlimited, a new pro softball league near Chicago.

“It’s exciting! It’s different, I’m just thankful that I had friends reach out to me and say how cool was that the partners they are getting and the people organizing this league is something pretty special,” says Zerkle.

The league features 56 of the top players across the nation, who are divided up among 4 teams with rosters changing weekly. The new league means a new opportunity for the Cabell Midland grad.

“We haven’t participated in a game in over a year so it’s going to be interesting to get out there and see how it goes but I know there are a lot of phenomenal athletes that are going to be competing and competitive and excited to play some softball.”

Zerkle is also an assistant coach for Miami University in Ohio, but the Marshall product has fond memories of playing for the Kelly Green and White.

“I look back on the success I had and use that as confidence now when I’m continuing playing, just the allocates, the wins, I think about that all the time because it was such a great experience. It definitely drives me to have more success in the future.”

“What drives me most of the time is just the ability that we have to do something we love. I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to play softball and make it my career and that is something a lot of people don’t get to say is they are doing what they love every single day.”

Now we will be able to watch Zerkle in action, as the six week season starts one week from tomorrow, and the games can all be seen either on ESPN or the CBS Sports Network.

