Former South Charleston hoops star Aaliyah Dunham heading to the Herd

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Former South Charleston high school basketball star Allyiah Dunham is coming home. Dunham is transferring to Marshall and will join the Herd as a grad transfer next season.

Its a big move for both the Herd and Dunham, as Marshall gets instant play maker.

Due to COVID the NCAA granted student athletes an extra year to play, which means Dunham gets a 5th season, instead of 4.

The south Charleston Native was the 2016 Kanawha Valley Player of the year and now will get to play in front of her friends and family.

She started in 83 games for Xavier, averaging 7 points and 3 and half assists per game.

Along with her leadership, Dunham says she is looking forward to being the veteran presence both on and off the court.

“I have a lot more experience than a lot of people you know I have played against UCONN twice not everybody gets to do that so I feel like its an opportunity for me to be more experienced than others.”‘

Dunham has some ties to the Herd already thanks to her West Virginia Thunder days.

She played AAU ball with Kristen Mayo who just finished her senior year with the Herd and she also watched Savannah Wheeler play on the younger Thunder team as well.

