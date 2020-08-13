CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — A former Tyler Mountain Fire Chief has passed away.
Russell L. “23 Chief” Thaxton, 94, of Cross Lanes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9.
During his distinctive career, Thaxton was employed by Union Carbide 32 years as a laboratory technician and was the last blacksmith of the South Charleston plant when he retired in 1982. He was active in the Little League for about 25 years.
He served as an active member of the Volunteer Fire Service with the State of West Virginia for over 65 years, more than 45 years with Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and 25 years with Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department.
The last 18 years of his career were with Tyler Mountain where he was the fire chief. He was an honorary member of the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department and a lifetime member of the West Virginia State Fireman’s Association.
For the last 25 years, he served on the Legislative Committee of the West Virginia State Fire Association. He received numerous fire service awards and other distinctions including the Jefferson Award for outstanding community service.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Gov. Beshear to give update on pandemic in Bluegrass State
- Chinese officials say chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for COVID-19
- Man stuck in woods for three days saved by his dog
- Watch this woman nearly get struck by lightning
- Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,178 new cases, 21 additional deaths reported
- Former Tyler Mountain Fire Chief Russell Thaxton passes away at age 94
- Ohio man accused of threatening to kill family by bizarre means
- President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel
- Hardin sexual assault case enters third day of testimony