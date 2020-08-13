Former Tyler Mountain Fire Chief Russell Thaxton passes away at age 94

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — A former Tyler Mountain Fire Chief has passed away.

Russell L. “23 Chief” Thaxton, 94, of Cross Lanes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9.

During his distinctive career, Thaxton was employed by Union Carbide 32 years as a laboratory technician and was the last blacksmith of the South Charleston plant when he retired in 1982. He was active in the Little League for about 25 years.

He served as an active member of the Volunteer Fire Service with the State of West Virginia for over 65 years, more than 45 years with Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and 25 years with Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department.

The last 18 years of his career were with Tyler Mountain where he was the fire chief. He was an honorary member of the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department and a lifetime member of the West Virginia State Fireman’s Association.

For the last 25 years, he served on the Legislative Committee of the West Virginia State Fire Association. He received numerous fire service awards and other distinctions including the Jefferson Award for outstanding community service.

