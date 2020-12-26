Four Cabell County residents among seven new COVID-19 fatalities

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) said Saturday that four of the latest victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic were from Cabell County. Of the other three, two were from Jefferson County and one was from Preston County. All seven ranged in age from 63 years old to 77 years old.

The state’s overall death toll from the virus now stands at 1,253.

State health officials say there have been more than 1,300 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, but also reported that 28,626 West Virginians have now received the first of two vaccine doses.

Here are the rest of the numbers Saturday morning:

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 77-year old female from Preston County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (680), Berkeley (5,827), Boone (1,004), Braxton (257), Brooke (1,298), Cabell (4,923), Calhoun (122), Clay (246), Doddridge (233), Fayette (1,647), Gilmer (358), Grant (715), Greenbrier (1,335), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,732), Hardy (711), Harrison (2,715), Jackson (1,085), Jefferson (2,212), Kanawha (8,277), Lewis (469), Lincoln (712), Logan (1,553), Marion (1,642), Marshall (1,869), Mason (963), McDowell (912), Mercer (2,561), Mineral (2,052), Mingo (1,364), Monongalia (5,034), Monroe (604), Morgan (605), Nicholas (616), Ohio (2,377), Pendleton (268), Pleasants (516), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,539), Putnam (2,864), Raleigh (2,527), Randolph (1,060), Ritchie (316), Roane (281), Summers (401), Taylor (649), Tucker (306), Tyler (329), Upshur (811), Wayne (1,608), Webster (130), Wetzel (646), Wirt (202), Wood (4,656), Wyoming (1,098).