Four injured in Pike County stage collapse

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were injured when a stage collapsed at a western-themed attraction, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The stage collapsed at approximately 10 p.m. at Dogwood Pass on Adams Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people were reported to have broken legs, one person sustained a head injury, and a fourth was suffering from seizures possibly due to a head injury.

The sheriff’s office did not say what event was taking place when the collapse happened. The Dogwood Pass Facebook page said it was staging a haunted attraction Saturday.

USEC and Beaver fire departments, Pike County EMS, Portsmouth and Med Care ambulance companies responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said both MedFlight and AIREVAC were called but were unable to fly due to conditions.

No other information is available at this time.

