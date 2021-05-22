Four men in ‘Second Wave’ drug investigation appear in court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four men charged in a long-term federal drug investigation known as “Second Wave” appeared in U.S. District court this week.

Jason Michael Terrell, 37, of Mount Carbon was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth. Ronald Lee Thomas, III, 29, of Charleston pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Roger Jarea Drake, 32, of Charleston pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, and Craig Redman, 42, of Kimberly pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.

According to the court records, the defendants were members of a drug trafficking organization that operated through Charleston and the upper Kanawha Valley around August of 2018 until their arrests in August of 2020.

When the sentencing happens in September, Thomas will be facing up to five years, Redman will be facing up to 20 years, and Drake will be facing 10 years to life in federal prison.