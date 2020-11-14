Fourth positive COVID-19 case in Kanawha County Clerks Office

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fourth employee in County Clerk’s Office tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive has not been in the office since Friday, Nov. 6, before the sanitization of the Clerk’s office.

“I remain concerned about the health and safety of my employees. They remain in my thoughts at this time as they fight this virus. My office continues to be open and has been in order to conduct the Election and to fulfill our statutory financial obligations,” County Clerk Vera McCormick said.

The Kanawha County Clerk’s office plans to stay open with normal business hours.