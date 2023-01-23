CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic for the community this week on Thursday, Jan 26 in Charleston, West Virginia.

The clinic will be held at the PAAC Infinite Pathways Medical Assisted Treatment and Recovery Center located at 210 Virginia St. W between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The organization says all testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first served basis and are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Insurance is not required, according to the PAAC.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone ages 5 and up. Organizers say children under the age of 18 who want to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Rapid Covid-19 testing is also now available and Pfizer and Omicron booster shots are being offered.