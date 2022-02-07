Freeze and thaw cycle continues this week

(WOWK) — After last week’s rounds of flooding rains, freezing rain, snow, deep freeze temperatures and ice, the balance of this week for the WOWK-TV area looks like a series of minor weather makers sliding by parts of the region from time to time. Also, the pattern of freezing nights and daytime thaws looks to continue through the week. (This is of course not the best news for those who have to dodge potholes on the roads as this is the exact kind of weather that cases more of them.)

A fast moving front will slide through the region Monday night with little or no precipitation.

Monday night cold front passing through with no precipitation

Look for winds to pop up a bit on Wednesday, even early in the day, gusting to or above 20 mph.

Wednesday wind gusts early in the day as projected by Predictor model output

Late Wednesday night another cold front slides through with the chance for some light rain during the night.

Predictor model output for Wednesday night showing some light rain

The next system slides in late Friday and lingers into Saturday but at this point it looks like this is mainly light rain once again.

Predictor model output for Friday night showing light rain

Colder air does press into this precipitation on Saturday but the bulk of the WOWK-TV area should not see any snow from this system as of this writing. Temperatures will drop Saturday afternoon on a northerly breeze.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon showing light rain changing into some snow in the WV Mountains

After the Saturday cold front passes through, Sunday appears to be much colder. Monday is Valentine’s Day and despite earlier models showing a possible storm system, there is no current model output showing any storms in the region for that day.

Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app at the link provided just below, to stay ahead of the changes in weather 24/7!