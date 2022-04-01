(WOWK) A freeze warning is in effect for southeast Kentucky where the growing season is officially under way and the temperature is expected to drop below 32 degrees Friday night.

Freeze warning for eastern Kentucky

It’s not officially the growing season in other communities, however there are plants out and the temperatures are expected to be just as cold or colder in the rest of the region.

Expected overnight lows Friday night into Saturday morning

Anyone in the area who has plants they wish to protect should cover plants the best way they see fit. Plastic covers are fine as long as they are removed before the sun gets too strong by mid morning. Plastic doesn’t breathe so it can turn into an airtight greenhouse that actually smothers the plants. Cloth covers work best like an old bed sheet or you can simply bring the plants indoors.

Freeze warning advice

Looking ahead at rain chances we see some light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning for some of us followed by a better chance for rain late Tuesday and again late Wednesday. See the slideshow below for ideas on timing and placement of rain

The rainfall this weekend is expected to be light. The next 2 rounds could bring more significant totals to the area.

Predictor rainfall estimates for the next week

Temperatures do warm significantly starting Monday before a sharp drop again at the end of the week.

