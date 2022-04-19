(WOWK) –– Freeze warnings are now in effect for the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be near or below 32 degrees.

Model output for temperatures Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Protect any plants you wish the best way you see fit. Cloth covers like old bedsheets are better than plastic but plastic can be used as long as it’s removed early so the plants don’t smother. you can also bring potted plants inside for the best protection.

We are still on track for highs to pop back into the 80s this weekend. A remarkable turnaround.

Saturday afternoon model temperatures

Sunday afternoon model temperatures

Stay ahead of the constantly changing weather by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right now by clicking the link below