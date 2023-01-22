(UPDATE: 12:10 p.m., Jan. 22, 2023): Metro 911 says all lanes of interstates 79 and 77 are back open after several wrecks due to icy conditions on Sunday morning.

Metro issued an alert for black ice in the Sissonville, Elkview, and Charleston areas of West Virginia. The interstates in those areas were shut down shortly before 9 a.m., according to Metro.

Various lanes of I-79 were closed from Mile Marker 1 (Mink Shoals) to MM 19 (Elkview), as well as at MM 15 (Clendenin), according to Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. Lanes of I-77 near Edens Fork were also temporarily shut down for a multi-vehicle accident, Metro alerts say.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responding to an accident that shut down a portion of I-79 near Elkview. (Photo from Pinch VFD)

Responders to the various accidents include Pinch VFD, Clendenin VFD and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers say there were no fatalities or serious injuries.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Freezing rain has resulted in multiple wrecks across the region. As of 10:20 a.m. the main road temperatures are just at or above the freezing mark but bridges and overpasses are just below freezing, causing the rain to turn to ice upon contact.

StormTracker 13 weather road temperature map

At around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Kanawha County issued a local area emergency notice.

“The following message is transmitted at the request of the West Virginia EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Charleston West Virginia. Metro 911 is receiving several reports of accidents due to icy roadways on all three interstate systems and Corridor G. Limit travel, lower speed, and use caution. ” –Metro 911

WV 511 traffic map indicating where there are wrecks or road problems along I-79 and I-77 Sunday morning.

Rain falling onto freezing surfaces such as bridges and overpasses is the culprit for the conditions this morning. Wrecks have been reported in other counties as well.

Parts of I-79 and I-77 were closed but crews are working to salt bridges as air temperatures and bridge temperatures began to rise.

Air and road temperatures will rise and roads will be just wet during the afternoon. Later Sunday night, snow is anticipated and there could be some very slick conditions again late Sunday night into Monday morning with accumulating snow generally east of I-79 and east of U.S. 119 in southern West Virginia where Winter Weather Advisories are posted.

Current advisories

