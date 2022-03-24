(WOWK) — After hitting the mid 70s Wednesday, there is a chance for some snow showers in the region starting in the wee hours of Saturday morning. See the slideshow below for an idea of what’s in store:

Most of the region will not see any snow stick but there could be some accumulation in the highest elevation areas of the Mountain State and perhaps a little snow on the grass in north central West Virginia. The model output below shows what would happen if all of the snow would stick. With warm ground temperatures it is not anticipated that snow can stick around outside of high elevation regions.

Predictor model output for snow through Sunday morning

It will be much colder heading into the weekend and the cold air will hang tough on Monday before a warm front kicks off more showers Tuesday followed by much warmer air by the middle of next week.

