HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed is entering his third season with the Thundering Herd.

“Just puttin’ the work in and not worrying about what other people think and everything,” said Ahmed. “When the ball comes, it comes. But if not, just block, and do what I need to do.”

Ahmed was born and raised in Texas, in the Houston area; a place that is known for its high school football talent.

“I had 1,000 yards… but everyone is puttin’ that up,” he said.

In Shadeed’s senior year, his dad was diagnosed with brain cancer, and he passed away during the playoffs.

“When my dad passed away, he said just keep doing what you do. Do what you love to do, and stay close to God,” said Ahmed. “There’s so many people in this world, people can be negative, can say this or that. Not believe in you. But no one knows you better than you so…”

Shadeed kept working, like his dad told him to.

But, he graduated high school with no college offers.

“I didn’t have any D1 offers or anything,” said Ahmed. “So I went to JuCo because it was better for myself and knowing what I can do and not worrying about what other people think.”

He went to Navarro College and played wide receiver there. Never giving up, working for weeks to earn a starting spot.

He got it, and in just six games that season, he caught 51 passes for 775 yards and seven touchdowns; finishing the year a top 10 JuCo wide receiver in the nation.

He worked hard, and eventually Marshall brought him to Huntington. He accomplished his goal of playing D1 ball.

Recently, he shared his story on social media and the video went viral. Totalling over three and a half million views.

Everyone reaching out, supporting Shadeed and his story.

“’Way to go’, ‘your dad’s proud’ and stuff like that…and it’s good to hear that,” said Ahmed. “Just to know I did get out of high school with no offers, and just to get out like that and give other people inspiration to believe in yourself no matter what.”

Now, as he enters his third season as a division one college football player, Shadeed said he hopes to keep inspiring people and encouraging them to never give up on their dreams.