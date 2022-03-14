(WOWK) — After an incredible snow filled Saturday last weekend, The weather is taking yet another turn, this time in a much warmer fashion.

However, we still face a couple of cold nights with lows in a wide range of 30s.

Predictor model output of temperatures Tuesday morning

As the snow continues to melt, the ground will get a chance to really build up the heat and warmer winds from the south and west will usher in warmer than normal temperatures over the next several days.

Spring officially begins this coming Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 a.m.

Official term is called the spring equinox. That represents the sun’s direct rays falling on the equator and now they will travel into the northern hemisphere, warming up our seasons until six months from now when we have the autumnal equinox and the sun’s direct rays return for to the Southern Hemisphere.

The overall chances for rain up here small until the very end of the week. There may be a stray shower Wednesday or Thursday thanks to an area of low pressure to our south but the next front appears to come through sometime Friday into Saturday.

Predictor model output for rain Friday evening

By the weekend the high temperature will get a little colder and the West Virginia high mountains may still see a snowflake but nothing like what we just experienced.

