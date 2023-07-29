PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The color pink and cowboy hats were two things that Kendra Jade Moreno and MaKenna Reese Barnett were known to wear.

Friday afternoon, people wore both in honor of the teenage girls as family and friends said goodbye at their funeral service held in the gymnasium at their high school.

The Prestonsburg High School students were killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Kentucky Route 680 in the Branham Creek area.

Tearfully a friend told the those in attendance, “If I could go back and do one thing it would be to hold Kendra and MaKenna one more time. I love you girls, you’re my best friends, and I’ll never forget you.”

Kentucky State Police say that four other people were in the pickup truck along with the girls when the accident happened.

The mother’s of both girls also asked Pastor Tommy Reed of Fitzpatrick First Baptist Church to make a statement on their behalf.

“Do not drink and drive”, he implored, “do not get into a vehicle with someone who has been drinking.”