George Washington Basketball standout Kalissa Lacy commits to Morehead State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After having a few months of deciding where she wants to play her college ball, George Washington’s Kalissa Lacy has verbally committed to play for Morehead State. This means we won’t have to travel too far to see her play at the next level.

Morehead State is not just getting a good player, they are getting a great player and Eagles head coach Greg Todd is smiling tonight from ear to ear after landing the 2020 West Virginia girls Basketball Player of the Year.

On the court, Lacy has a relentless work ethic and a very high basketball IQ.

Last year, as a junior, she scored nearly 25 points a game for the Lady Patriots, five better than anyone else in the state.

In addition to basketball, Lacy is also on the swimming, softball, and soccer teams at GW.

