CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Glenville State University girls basketball team is headed to the Division II national championship game after taking down Grand Valley Wednesday night, in the semis.

The Lady Pioneers ended the first quarter up by two, then Grand Valley outscored Glenville in the second to go into the half up 29-27.

And something in that halftime speech must’ve clicked, because Glenville came out in the second half on a mission; scoring well over 20 points in each quarter to win this one by 24; the final 77-53.

Re’Shawna Stone tallied the most points for the Pioneers at 19. Dazha Congleton posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and three other players scored in the double digits.

Glenville will face the winner of North Georgia/Western Washington for the national championship game Friday night at 8 o’clock.