CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friday night, the Glenville State women’s basketball team battled Western Washington for the NCAA DII national championship and won, the final 85-72.

Glenville went into halftime down a bucket, 44-46.

The Lady Pioneers had a big third quarter, outscoring Western Washington 23-16, ultimately finishing with a 13 point victory.

Re’Shawna Stone had the most points for the Lady Pioneers, at 25. She also posted three rebounds and five steals. Stone was named MVP.

Zakiyah Winfield totaled the second most, at 23, and Dazha Congleton finished with 11.

Winfield also grabbed seven boards.

This is the first time in program history Glenville State has won a national championship in any sport.