GoMart joins list of retailers mandating masks

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — GoMart is requiring that all customers wear a mask or face covering when visiting any of the company’s stores effective immediately.

The only exemptions are those outlined by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, which includes children under the age of 9, individuals with certain breathing conditions and those who cannot otherwise remove a mask on their own.

GoMart, Inc. has 123 stores across West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio. Currently, West Virginia and Virginia have a state-wide mask mandate in place.

