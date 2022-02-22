(WOWK) — After two days with high temperatures near 70 degrees, changes in the weather pattern will drop high temperatures back below normal for the weekend and into early next week.

Once the Tuesday night rain concludes, the next significant round of rain will move into temperatures on Thursday morning that will be close to freezing as seen below.

Morning temperatures Thursday

A band of freezing rain or sleet is possible where the cold pockets of air exist early on Thursday. Later in the morning, the air temps will rise and there won’t be any issues from freezing precipitation. However any amount of rain could cause some rapid rises on the area small streams and creeks.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning.

By Monday, much colder air will move in, meaning the winter-like feel will be there for a little while longer.

Monday afternoon temperatures as shown by Predictor model output

Rainfall could be a problem again with an early and late round of heavy rain on Thursday and Thursday night.

Predictor model output for rainfall from Tuesday night through Saturday evening

