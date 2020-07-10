Gov. Beshear: Mask mandate in effect, despite judge’s order

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a new requirement for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect. He says that’s despite a court’s restraining order related to Beshear’s pandemic restrictions.

The mask order went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020. Beshear was referring to a temporary restraining order issued in Scott County on Thursday.

The judge who wrote the order says it blocks Beshear from issuing future executive orders related to the pandemic.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday asked that judge to rule on the governor’s order requiring masks in public.

