Gov. Beshear: Six deaths, 785 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are six new deaths and 785 new cases of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
Beshear gave the latest numbers during an update on the pandemic on Thursday, Aug. 13. There is a total of 37,686 cases of the virus in Kentucky. Among the statistics:
Seven-day positivity rate, per Beshear: 5.67%
Total tests: 730,362
Currently hospitalized: 658
Currently in ICU: 140
Currently on a ventilator: 97
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack discussed school reopenings. He said he didn’t want to see Kentucky turn out like Georgia, where there’s been outbreaks at schools.
Beshear says he is working on improving broadband access across the state of Kentucky. He says all the plans to improve internet access is aimed at rural Kentucky.
“I desperately want to get our kids back into school,” Beshear said.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Hardin sexual assault case enters third day of testimony
- The pick is in: African Americans react to Kamala Harris
- NCAA cancels Divison I fall championships
- Candidates for WV Governor debate school reopening date
- Gov. Justice to award grants to West Virginia fairs and festivals
- Destination West Virginia: The Greenbrier Resort
- Big 12 schools begin announcing fan safety measures inside stadiums
- Jefferson County, Berkeley County officials respond to reported drowning
- Pres. Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
- Two people charged with breaking and entering in Kanawha County