Gov. Beshear: Six deaths, 785 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are six new deaths and 785 new cases of COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear gave the latest numbers during an update on the pandemic on Thursday, Aug. 13. There is a total of 37,686 cases of the virus in Kentucky. Among the statistics:

Seven-day positivity rate, per Beshear: 5.67%

Total tests: 730,362

Currently hospitalized: 658

Currently in ICU: 140

Currently on a ventilator: 97

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack discussed school reopenings. He said he didn’t want to see Kentucky turn out like Georgia, where there’s been outbreaks at schools.

Beshear says he is working on improving broadband access across the state of Kentucky. He says all the plans to improve internet access is aimed at rural Kentucky.

“I desperately want to get our kids back into school,” Beshear said.

